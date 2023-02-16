Indee Labs, GenScript Partner to Develop DNA Knock-In Tech

NEW YORK — Indee Labs said on Thursday that it has signed an agreement to use its Hydropore non-viral intracellular delivery technology to develop a DNA knock-in kit in collaboration with GenScript.

According to Berkeley, California-based Indee, Hydropore uses microfluidic vortex shedding to rapidly deliver nucleic acids, proteins, and gene-editing complexes into immune cells. Under the terms of their deal, Indee will optimize the technology for use with a variety of single-strand and double-strand constructs provided by GenScript.

Indee said that it will evaluate functional differences between T cells processed with Hydropore and electroporation as part of the alliance and that the companies aim to develop and comarket a DNA knock-in kit that can be used for large transgene inserts for non-viral CRISPR gene editing in immune and other cells.

"We expect the Hydropore system will provide our gene and cell therapy customers with an efficient method of non-viral gene editing using our GenCRISPR sgRNA and ss/dsDNA HDR templates," Ray Chen, president of GenScript's life sciences group, said in a statement.

In September, Piscataway, New Jersey-based GenScript partnered with Avectas to develop a non-viral cell therapy manufacturing process for the delivery of gene editing constructs.