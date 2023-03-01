Ginkgo Bioworks Q4 Revenues Fall 34 Percent as COVID Testing Dries up; 2022 Revenues Grow 52 Percent

NEW YORK – Ginkgo Bioworks reported after the close of the market on Wednesday that its fourth quarter 2022 revenues fell 34 percent year over year due to reduced school-based COVID-19 testing, while its full-year revenues grew 52 percent, driven by biosecurity revenues.

In the three months ended Dec. 31, Ginkgo booked $98.3 million in revenues, down from $148.5 million in Q4 of 2021, beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $88.7 million.

Foundry revenues were $53.3 million, up 56 percent from $34.2 million in Q4 2021. Biosecurity service revenues from the firm's Concentric subsidiary were $32.6 million, down 69 percent from $105.9 million a year ago, while biosecurity product revenues were $12.4 million, up 48 percent from $8.4 million.

In a statement, Ginkgo said it started 20 new cell programs in the quarter.

Ginkgo's net loss for the quarter totaled $174.2 million, or $.10 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.6 billion, or $1.10 per share. in Q4 2021, beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of a $.21 loss per share. The number of weighted average shares of common stock used to compute net loss per share was approximately 1.85 billion in Q4, compared to 1.53 billion the previous year.

R&D expenses for the quarter were $181.2 million, down 81 percent from $985.0 million in the year-ago quarter. SG&A expenses were $121.4 million, down 84 percent from $781.6 million in Q4 of 2021.

For full-year 2022, Ginkgo reported revenues of $477.7 million, up 52 percent from $313.8 million in the prior year, beating the average analyst estimate of $471.3 million.

Foundry revenues for the year were $143.7 million, up 27 percent from $113.0 million in 2021. Biosecurity services revenues were $298.6 million, up 68 percent from $177.8 million in 2021, while biosecurity product revenues were $35.5 million, up 54 percent from $23.0 million.

The firm added 59 new cell programs in 2022, compared to 31 in 2021.

Ginkgo Bioworks' net loss for 2022 totaled $2.1 billion, or $1.25 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.83 billion, or $1.39 per share, in 2021, beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of a $1.39 loss per share. The number of weighted average shares of common stock used to compute net loss per share was approximately 1.68 billion in 2022, compared to approximately 1.36 billion in 2021.

The firm reported $1.05 billion in R&D expenses for the year, compared to $1.15 billion a year ago, driven by stock-based compensation expenses. SG&A expenses were $1.43 billion, compared to $863.0 million in the prior year, driven by stock-based compensation expenses.

As of Dec. 31, Ginkgo had $1.32 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

For full-year 2023, Ginkgo expects total revenue of at least $275 million, with foundry revenue of at least $175 million and biosecurity revenues of $100 million or more. The firm said it anticipates to add 100 new cell programs and expects nearly half of biosecurity revenue to come from emerging product lines "that are more recurring in nature, such as federal and international partnerships supporting pathogen monitoring and biosecurity infrastructure development."