Xenotransplant Responses, Interactions Unraveled With Multiomic Analyses

NEW YORK – A team from the Broad Institute, NYU Langone Health, and other centers has used multiomic profiling to characterize immune and other responses to xenotransplantation surgeries where modified pig organs were transplanted into humans.

The work focused on the outcomes of transplant surgeries performed at NYU Langone Health in the spring and early summer of 2022, during which genetically engineered pig hearts were transplanted into two brain-dead recipients, or decedents, who remained on ventilator support. In an effort to dial down rejection risk, the pig hearts were modified to add half a dozen human transgenes and remove several antigen-coding genes.

The two pig heart xenografts were transplanted "with the primary aim of assessing the presence of hyperacute antibody-mediated rejection (AbMR) and sustained xenograft functioning over a three-day protocol," the authors wrote in Nature Medicine on Friday, calling their longitudinal multiomics approach "a powerful tool for uncovering new biomarkers in biological and disease contexts."

Using RNA sequencing, single-cell RNA-seq, tandem mass tag-based mass spectrometry proteomics, lipidomics, and cytokine profiling, the researchers assessed 26 peripheral blood samples collected every six hours prior to, during, and after transplantation. Along with clinical measurements and tissue analyses that included single-nucleus RNA-seq and Visium spatial RNA-seq, the multiomic profiles provided a look at recipient responses to the transplanted tissue as well as their interactions with it.

"We were able to get several thousand lipids, proteins, and metabolites every [six] hours, which allowed us to do unbiased pathway analyses across the course of both studies," co-senior and corresponding author Brendan Keating, a researcher at NYU Langone Health, the NYU Langone Transplant Institute, and the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, said in an email.

In addition, Keating explained, single-nucleus RNA-seq and spatial transcriptomic profiles focused on the transplanted pig heart xenograft "gave unique insights into the cross talk between the pig resident heart cells and the infiltrating human immune cells."

In the three days following transplantation, the team saw pronounced gene expression shifts in peripheral blood mononuclear cells from one of the decedent transplant recipients, known as D1, who had a relatively poor transplant outcome that was originally attributed to an undersized heart xenograft organ.

Along with an uptick in T-cell and natural killer-cell immune activity, the team highlighted expression shifts in pathways involved in glycolysis and pyruvate metabolisms, peroxisome and fatty acid degradation, liver injury, and programmed inflammatory cell death in the D1 recipient — changes that were not found in the other recipient, dubbed D2.

"Overall, these multiomics analyses delineate distinct responses to cardiac xenotransplantation in the two human decedents and reveal new insights into early molecular and immune responses after xenotransplantation," the authors reported, noting that the findings "may aid in the development of targeted therapeutic approaches to limit ischemia reperfusion injury-related phenotypes and improve outcomes."

Together, the molecular features found in D1 were consistent with a transplant complication called perioperative cardiac xenograft dysfunction (PCXD), the investigators reported. They noted that the PCXD-related immune changes appeared to be aggravated by tissue damage that occurred when blood flow returned to the area, a condition called ischemia reperfusion injury.

"This is the first reported case of PCXD in the pig heart xenograft-to-human model," the authors wrote, explaining that the "importance of mitigating this phenotype using perfusion preservation and other approaches is clearly warranted."

Keating noted that the team has secured regulatory and ethics board approval to expand on the current findings with an analysis of samples from a pig-to-human kidney transplant that took place last fall and involved a decedent recipient who was followed for more than two months. It is also looking at samples from a living recipient who received a pig kidney through xenotransplantation this spring.

Multiomic approaches being used for these more recent cases have "significantly expanded in scope and size," Keating explained, adding that the investigators are "quickly moving to translate the findings from these assays into the clinic."