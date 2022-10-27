Vizgen Inks International Distribution Deals for Merscope Platform

NEW YORK – Vizgen said Thursday that it has signed several distribution agreements for its Merscope spatial genomics platform covering the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and Israel.

With the agreements, Merscope will be available in Australia and New Zealand via Integrated Sciences; in China via Gene Company; in Japan via Primetech; in South Korea via MDxK; in Switzerland via Bucher Biotec; and in Israel via Eldan of Israel.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Vizgen also has a direct sales and support presence in the UK, the Benelux countries, Nordics, France, Germany, and Singapore.

"With our recent launch of the Merscope Platform in the US and today’s international expansion, we are well poised to deliver on our vision to bring single-cell spatial genomics technology into laboratories around the world," Dale Levitzke, senior VP of global sales and support at Vizgen, said in a statement.

Financial and other terms of the agreements were not disclosed.