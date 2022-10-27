Logo

Vizgen Inks International Distribution Deals for Merscope Platform

Oct 27, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Vizgen said Thursday that it has signed several distribution agreements for its Merscope spatial genomics platform covering the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and Israel.

With the agreements, Merscope will be available in Australia and New Zealand via Integrated Sciences; in China via Gene Company; in Japan via Primetech; in South Korea via MDxK; in Switzerland via Bucher Biotec; and in Israel via Eldan of Israel.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Vizgen also has a direct sales and support presence in the UK, the Benelux countries, Nordics, France, Germany, and Singapore.

"With our recent launch of the Merscope Platform in the US and today’s international expansion, we are well poised to deliver on our vision to bring single-cell spatial genomics technology into laboratories around the world," Dale Levitzke, senior VP of global sales and support at Vizgen, said in a statement.

Financial and other terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Filed under

Sequencing
spatial genomics
North America
Business News
Asia/Oceania
Europe
Middle East
distribution agreement
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Links Gut Microbiome to Rheumatoid Arthritis

Autoantibodies from people with rheumatoid arthritis react not only to disease-related antigens, but also to certain gut microbes, a Science Translational Medicine paper finds.

Study Reveals How Antibody Cocktail Neutralizes Lassa Virus

Researchers examine how antibodies neutralize the virus causing hemorrhagic Lassa fever in Science Translational Medicine.

Genetic Analysis Reveals Pockets of Biodiversity at Oceans' Bottoms

Researchers in Science Advances examine the genetic diversity of amphipods in the deep ocean to uncover evidence of limited gene flow between populations.

Team Tracks Baltic Herring Population Patterns With Ancient, Modern DNA Sequences

Researchers in PNAS follow population dynamics in Baltic herring over time with the help of genome sequences from dozens of herring going back almost 1,300 years.