Verogen, Gene by Gene Strike Forensic Genetics Alliance

NEW YORK — Forensic DNA sequencing firm Verogen said on Monday that it has partnered with Gene by Gene to improve forensic investigative genetic genealogy (FIGG).

Under the terms of the deal, Gene by Gene will support DNA uploads generated by Verogen's ForenSeq Kintelligence genetic genealogy kit, which is expected to double the number of available FIGG profiles. Each company will also create algorithms and software designed to increase the probability of generating uploadable single nucleotide polymorphism profiles and lower bioinformatic costs enabling standardization of the FIGG workflow.

Additional terms were not disclosed.

"Currently, FIGG is expensive and slow," Verogen CEO Brett Williams said in a statement. "By applying database context to create best-in-class toolsets for commonly used methods, like imputation, and allowing labs to upload ForenSeq Kintelligence profiles to the Gene by Gene database, this partnership will drive an impactful shift in the efficiency and time of analysis."

About a year ago, San Diego-based Verogen began collaborating with Eurofins to implement next-generation sequencing into routine forensic casework. In early 2021, Houston-based Gene by Gene merged with direct-to-consumer DNA testing company MyDNA.