Logo

Verogen, Gene by Gene Strike Forensic Genetics Alliance

Aug 15, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Forensic DNA sequencing firm Verogen said on Monday that it has partnered with Gene by Gene to improve forensic investigative genetic genealogy (FIGG).

Under the terms of the deal, Gene by Gene will support DNA uploads generated by Verogen's ForenSeq Kintelligence genetic genealogy kit, which is expected to double the number of available FIGG profiles. Each company will also create algorithms and software designed to increase the probability of generating uploadable single nucleotide polymorphism profiles and lower bioinformatic costs enabling standardization of the FIGG workflow.

Additional terms were not disclosed.

"Currently, FIGG is expensive and slow," Verogen CEO Brett Williams said in a statement. "By applying database context to create best-in-class toolsets for commonly used methods, like imputation, and allowing labs to upload ForenSeq Kintelligence profiles to the Gene by Gene database, this partnership will drive an impactful shift in the efficiency and time of analysis."

About a year ago, San Diego-based Verogen began collaborating with Eurofins to implement next-generation sequencing into routine forensic casework. In early 2021, Houston-based Gene by Gene merged with direct-to-consumer DNA testing company MyDNA.

Filed under

Sequencing
Applied Markets
Business News
forensic DNA testing
Verogen
Gene by Gene
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Lung Cancer Response to Checkpoint Inhibitors Reflected in Circulating Tumor DNA

In non-small cell lung cancer patients, researchers find in JCO Precision Oncology that survival benefits after immune checkpoint blockade coincide with a dip in ctDNA levels.

Study Reviews Family, Provider Responses to Rapid Whole-Genome Sequencing Follow-up

Investigators identified in the European Journal of Human Genetics variable follow-up practices after rapid whole-genome sequencing.

BMI-Related Variants Show Age-Related Stability in UK Biobank Participants

Researchers followed body mass index variant stability with genomic structural equation modeling and genome-wide association studies of 40- to 72-year olds in PLOS Genetics.

Genome Sequences Reveal Range Mutations in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Researchers in Nature Genetics detect somatic mutation variation across iPSCs generated from blood or skin fibroblast cell sources, along with selection for BCOR gene mutations.