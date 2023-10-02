US Supreme Court Declines to Hear CareDx Organ Transplant Patent Infringement Case

NEW YORK – The US Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a patent infringement lawsuit brought by CareDx against Natera and Eurofins Viracor over patents related to cell-free DNA analysis for noninvasive monitoring of organ transplant rejection.

CareDx had announced earlier that it was considering appealing the case to the Supreme Court after two separate federal appeals court rulings that found CareDx's patents invalid for the purpose of claiming patent-ineligible subject matter.

In a separate lawsuit that CareDx brought against Natera, a jury last year awarded CareDx $44.9 million in compensatory and punitive damages related to false advertising and unfair competition.

Although the Supreme Court declined to hear the case, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the order that he would have granted CareDx's petition.