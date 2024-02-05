UPDATE: Volta Labs Inks Sequencing Sample Prep Deals With Watchmaker Genomics, IDT

This story has been updated from a previous version.

NEW YORK — Volta Labs this week announced separate partnerships related to its newly launched sequencing sample prep platform.

On Monday, Volta announced an agreement under which Watchmaker Genomics will provide reagents for use in certain of Volta's next-generation sequencing short-read library prep kits.

Under the terms of the deal, Watchmaker's reagents will be used in Volta's new Callisto Sample Prep System, a benchtop instrument for short- and long-read sequencing workflows. Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

Watchmaker, based in San Carlos, California, struck a deal in early 2023 to provide highly optimized and robust enzymes for Factorial Biotechnologies' intracellular sequencing library preparation technology.

On Tuesday, Volta said that it is partnering with Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) to create platform-agnostic solutions for walk-away sample prep, starting with target enrichment workflows. Under this agreement, Coralville, Iowa-based IDT is supporting the development of VoltaHyb applications on the new Callisto system. The VoltaHyb App for IDT's xGEN NGS hybridization capture workflow will be available in the second half of 2024, the companies said.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Volta spun out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2018 to develop NGS sample prep technologies and raised $20 million in Series A funding about two years ago.