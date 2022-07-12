Logo

University of Miami, Collaborators Win $46M NIH Grant for Alzheimer's Disease Genetic Study

Jul 12, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — The University of Miami said on Tuesday that its Miller School of Medicine and collaborators have received a $46 million grant from the National Institute on Aging to study the genetics of Alzheimer's disease in people of Hispanic and African ancestry.

Other institutes participating in the research initiative include Case Western Reserve University, Columbia University, Wake Forest University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Ibadan in Nigeria.

According to the University of Miami, the project aims to recruit and analyze data on 5,000 people from different African countries, 4,000 African Americans, and 4,000 Hispanic and Latino individuals. Data collected will include clinical, phenotypic, and genetic data, as well as social determinants of health factors. This information will be added to existing databases of harmonized data from other studies that are part of the National Institutes of Health's Alzheimer's Disease Sequencing Project.

"We know risk due to genetic factors varies greatly across ancestral groups," Brian Kunkle, assistant professor of human genetics at the University of Miami's John P. Hussman Institute for Human Genomics, said in a statement. "However, research on groups with primarily African, Hispanic, and Latinx ancestry is limited. Expanding studies in these populations will be vital for developing prevention and treatment strategies that work for everyone."

Also participating in the initiative are 10 institutions across Africa: University of Ghana College of Health Sciences, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Makerere University, University of Parakou, University of Yaounde, University of Nairobi, Eduardo Mondlane University, Kilimanjaro Christian Medical College, and Addis Ababa University.

Filed under

Sequencing
Neurological & Psychological Disorders
Research Funding
Alzheimer's disease
NIA
University of Miami
Case Western Reserve University
Columbia
Wake Forest University
UPenn
North America
Africa
Breaking News
The Scan

Malaria Risk Muted in African Individuals Carrying Expression-Related SNPs

Two variants found in individuals with African ancestry were linked to enhanced tapasin-coding gene expression, providing a look at human leukocyte antigen class I-related malaria risk.

PNAS Study Digs Into Distinct Epigenetic Effects of SOX9 Transcription Factor in Brain Cancers

Researchers saw distinct Sox9 transcription factor interactions with histone deactylase enzyme complex players in high-grade gliomas or ependymomas, leading to varied epigenetics.

Meta-Analysis Measures Genetic Testing, Genetic Counseling Use in Heart Disease Patients

A meta-analysis suggests genetic counseling can improve patient-reported outcomes in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patients and family members who receive genetic testing.

PLOS Genetics Paper Presents Potential Protective Locus for Alzheimer's in African Ancestry Individuals

A chromosome 19 locus appeared to dial down the risk of Alzheimer's disease in individuals carrying risky versions of the APOE gene.