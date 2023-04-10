Logo

Ultima Genomics, Genome Insight Partner on Low-Cost Whole-Genome Sequencing for Cancer Patients

Apr 10, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Ultima Genomics and Genome Insight said on Monday that they are collaborating to develop affordable whole-genome sequencing testing for cancer patients.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in San Diego, Genome Insight is a spinout from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) developing scalable and rapid whole-genome sequencing and data curation services for cancer and rare diseases.

As part of the agreement, Genome Insight will join the early-access program for Ultima's high-throughput sequencing platform, the UG 100, and optimize its whole-genome bioinformatics algorithm for cancer analysis using Ultima's sequencing technology.

With Ultima's high-throughput, low-cost sequencing platform, Genome Insight believes it can deliver curated WGS reports to patients and physicians at a cheaper cost than conventional NGS panels.

"We are excited to partner with Ultima to bring affordable whole-genome sequencing to cancer patients," Genome Insight CEO Young Seok Ju said in a statement. "This collaboration is an important step towards our vision of using whole-genome sequencing to improve patient outcomes."

