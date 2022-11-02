Logo

Twist Bioscience, Illumina Partner to Produce Exome Panel for Disease Research

Nov 02, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Twist Bioscience said on Tuesday that it has inked a partnership with Illumina to produce the co-branded Twist Bioscience for Illumina Exome 2.0 Plus panel for disease research.

Under the partnership, Twist will manufacture the Exome 2.0 Plus panel, which can be used on Illumina sequencers and will be sold by Illumina under the Illumina and Twist brands. According to Twist, the panel delivers the company’s "most up-to-date" set of protein-coding content as well as disease-associated and noncoding variants relevant to disease research. The kit’s "high uniformity and on-target rate as well as low dropout and duplicate read rates" allows Illumina users to achieve maximal coverage of target sequences with fewer wasted reads, Twist said.

Meanwhile, Illumina will offer the Exome 2.0 Plus panel with its DNA library preparation reagents as a kitted library prep and exome enrichment solution.

"By combining forces, we can offer best-in-class solutions to a broader range of customers, allowing more people to benefit from our detection capabilities," Twist CEO and Cofounder Emily Leproust said in a statement. 

