Transnetyx Acquires Sequencing, Genotypic Services Firm Laragen

NEW YORK — Transnetyx said on Tuesday that it has acquired sequencing and genotyping services firm Laragen.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Culver City, California, Laragen offers a range of services to academic and industry customers including Sanger sequencing, mouse genotyping, Illumina MiSeq sequencing, cell line and microbial identification, and fragment analysis. Transnetyx said the acquisition will help expand its current suite of offerings, which includes automated genotyping, microbiome analysis, and fresh rodent tissue samples.

"Transnetyx has built highly accurate, automated testing solutions and a cohesive distribution network, which will allow us to provide researchers unparalleled access to Laragen's enhanced sequencing services," Transnetyx CEO Bob Bean said in a statement.

In early 2021, Memphis, Tennessee-based Transnetyx — which was acquired by Thompson Street Capital in 2018 — began working with One Codex to offer end-to-end microbiome sequencing and analysis services for human and mouse samples.