Top 10 Articles on GenomeWeb in 2022: Illumina, Invitae, 10x Genomics, Natera, Element, Ultima, More

NEW YORK – As the US economy started to sputter in 2022 amid rising interest rates and persistent inflation, news of layoffs at genomics companies garnered significant interest from GenomeWeb readers. As in previous years, sequencing behemoth Illumina's business activities also captivated readers, including its acquisition of IDbyDNA, launch of the NovaSeq X sequencers, and patent dispute with MGI Tech. Finally, readers paid particular attention this year to the new crop of sequencing firms bringing their instruments to market. Here is the list of GenomeWeb's top 10 articles in 2022: