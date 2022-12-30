Top 10 Articles on GenomeWeb in 2022: Illumina, Invitae, 10x Genomics, Natera, Element, Ultima, More

NEW YORK – As the US economy started to sputter in 2022 amid rising interest rates and persistent inflation, news of layoffs at genomics companies garnered significant interest from GenomeWeb readers. As in previous years, sequencing behemoth Illumina's business activities also captivated readers, including its acquisition of IDbyDNA, launch of the NovaSeq X sequencers, and patent dispute with MGI Tech. Finally, readers paid particular attention this year to the new crop of sequencing firms bringing their instruments to market. Here is the list of GenomeWeb's top 10 articles in 2022:
- Invitae to Lay Off Over 1,000 Workers Amid Restructuring, Leadership Transition
- 10x Genomics Lays Off Approximately 100 Employees
- Illumina Lays Off Approximately 500 Employees in Response to Economic Climate
- Natera Hit With Multiple Class Action Suits Over 'Unreliable' NIPT Results
- Illumina Acquires IDbyDNA
- Illumina Strikes Back: New NovaSeq X Series Sequencers to Push Boundaries on Throughput, Cost
- Element Biosciences Unveils New DNA Sequencing Instrument, Chemistry
- Illumina to Pay $333.8M in Damages Following Jury Verdict in MGI Tech Patent Infringement Suit
- New Sequencing Companies Raise Hopes, Eyebrows at AGBT
- Startup Ultima Genomics Emerges With $600M in Funding, New Sequencer, Claims of $100 Genome