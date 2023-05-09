Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pfizer Partner to Bring NGS-Based Cancer Tests to Underserved Markets

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific and Pfizer announced on Tuesday that they have inked a collaboration to help increase local access to next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based cancer testing in international markets.

Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

The collaboration seeks to expand NGS-based testing for lung and breast cancer patients in more than 30 countries, the companies said, spanning Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, where advanced genomic testing has previously been scarce.

Under the agreement, Thermo Fisher said it will identify local labs that will use the company's NGS technology and ensure they have the necessary infrastructure, trained staff, and quality control measures to meet industry standards for NGS testing services for breast and lung cancers. Meanwhile, Pfizer will explore ways to enhance affordable patient access to NGS testing for cancer and work to raise healthcare providers' awareness.

The two companies also said they will continue to evaluate opportunities to expand geographically and to expand testing for other types of cancer.

"In many parts of the world, access to next-generation sequencing may be limited or unaffordable for cancer patients," Pfizer Global President of Emerging Markets Nick Lagunowich said in a statement. "This program aims to improve their treatment journey and help increase their chances for improved outcomes."