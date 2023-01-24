Logo

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AstraZeneca to Develop Solid Tissue and Blood-Based CDx Test

Jan 24, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific said on Tuesday that it has partnered with AstraZeneca to develop a solid tissue and blood-based companion diagnostic test for the drug firm's Tagrisso (osimertinib), a non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) drug.

This partnership is part of a global, multiyear agreement that the companies signed in 2021 to codevelop next-generation sequencing-based companion diagnostic tests to support AstraZeneca's portfolio of targeted therapies.

For this collaboration, the companies will develop a solid tissue and blood-based CDx using Thermo Fisher Scientific's Oncomine Dx Express Test on the Genexus Dx System, a fully integrated next-generation sequencing platform capable of completing an automated specimen-to-report workflow in as little as 24 hours.

The CDx will help screen for NSCLC patients who may be eligible for Tagrisso treatment by identifying tumors that exhibit epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) alterations including exon 21 L858R mutations, exon 19 deletions, or T790M mutations.

“By leveraging the Genexus Dx System’s unprecedented turnaround time, we can help ensure molecular testing results are more readily available to inform vital treatment decisions,” Garret Hampton, president of clinical next-generation sequencing and oncology at Thermo Fisher, said in a statement.

Filed under

Sequencing
Clinical Sequencing
Cancer
Molecular Diagnostics
Business News
Companion Diagnostics
Thermo Fisher Scientific
AstraZeneca
collaboration
North America
Europe
non-small cell lung cancer
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Points to Long-Read Potential in Prenatal Thalassemia Diagnostic Setting

Researchers in Clinical Chemistry evaluate a long-read sequencing-based "comprehensive analysis of thalassemia alleles" strategy for finding rare thalassemia variants in amniotic fluid.

Clinical Exome Reanalyses Reveals Recessive Disease Cases With Second Heterozygous Variants

A reanalysis of clinical exomes in the European Journal of Human Genetics suggests some autosomal recessive diseases involve additional heterozygous variants that are initially missed in a subset of cases.

Complex Human Trait Clues Drawn From Statistical Model

With a statistical framework for exploring direct and indirect components of heritability and genetic covariance, researchers assess five complex traits in UK Biobank participants in PLOS Genetics.

Australian Black Swan Genome Highlights Bird's Avian Flu Risk

The Australian black swan genome backs up the notion that the bird may be particularly vulnerable to a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus detected on other continents, a Genome Biology study finds.