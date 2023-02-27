Logo

Tecan, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Partner to Automate Nanopore Sequencing Library Prep

Feb 27, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Swiss laboratory automation company Tecan and Oxford Nanopore Technologies said on Monday that they have forged a partnership to automate high-throughput library preparation for nanopore sequencing.

The collaborators will develop “a fully walkaway automated workflow” for Oxford Nanopore’s Ligation Sequencing Kit XL V14 protocol using Tecan’s DreamPrep, an automated next-generation sequencing library prep instrument, the companies said.

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The partnership further expands Tecan’s portfolio for automated NGS library preparation solutions. Earlier this month, the company signed agreements with Element Biosciences and Singular Genomics to develop automated library prep workflows for their platforms.

“Our collaboration with Tecan is scaling accessible life sciences innovation with a global partner, providing automated seamless plug-and-play solutions to our customers [that will lead to] quicker, higher quality results that save time, cost, and effort,” said Oxford Nanopore CEO Gordon Sanghera in a statement.

