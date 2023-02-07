Tecan Inks Deals for NGS Library Prep System With Element Biosciences, Singular Genomics

NEW YORK — Swiss laboratory automation company Tecan said this week that it has signed separate agreements for the use of its MagicPrep NGS next-generation sequencing library prep platform with instruments from Element Biosciences and Singular Genomics.

MagicPrep NGS is a liquid handling system that was launched about a year ago to fully automatize the library prep process for Illumina sequencing.

Under the terms of Tecan's deal with Element, the companies will work together to enable the use of MagicPrep NGS libraries with Element's Aviti benchtop sequencer. Under the second deal, Tecan and Singular will collaborate to allow MagicPrep NGS to create sequencing-ready libraries for Singular's G4 sequencing platform.

Financial and other terms of the two agreements were not disclosed.