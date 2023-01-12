TATAA Biocenter, UST Partner to Offer Long-Read Sequencing Services

NEW YORK – TATAA Biocenter of Gothenburg, Sweden and Universal Sequencing Technology (UST) of Carlsbad, California have partnered to develop and offer long-read sequencing application services using UST's TELL-Seq linked read technology, the firms said this week.

TELL-Seq (transposase enzyme-linked long-read sequencing) enables short-read second-generation sequencing platforms, like those from Illumina, to produce super long-range sequencing results, yielding average linked-read molecule lengths of greater than 40 kb and as high as 200 kb. The method only requires 3 to 5 ng of DNA input for the human genome and 0.1 to 0.5 ng for microbial genomes and targeted sequencing panels. Sequencing-ready libraries can be prepared in a PCR tube in about three hours using a simple workflow and basic lab equipment, TATAA said.

"TELL-Seq library technology is compatible with the range of Illumina sequencing platforms from benchtop like MiniSeq up to [the] high-throughput NovaSeq 6000," Aaron Levy, general manager and commercial officer at UST, said in a statement. "The collaboration between UST and TATAA, based on the growing need for long-read results with very accurate short-read Illumina sequencers, is speeding up the adoption of UST's super long-range TELL-Seq NGS library products among Illumina users in the US and all over the world."

The partners are currently running a pilot project using the method, and once that is completed, TATAA Biocenter will be offering it as a service, a TATAA Biocenter spokesperson said in an email.