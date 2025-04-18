Singleron, IHLAD Launch Middle East Joint Venture

NEW YORK – The Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD) and Singleron Biotechnologies said this week that they have launched a joint venture to drive the adoption of single-cell multiomics technologies in the Middle East.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Named AD-Omics, the joint venture will combine IHLAD's knowledge in human longevity research with Singleron's technologies in single-cell multiomics to advance precision medicine in the Middle East.

According to the companies, the key missions for AD-Omics include bringing Singleron's single-cell sequencing technologies to the region, advancing the diagnosis and treatment of chronic illnesses through precision medicine, using artificial intelligence to analyze multiomic data for disease research, and establishing regional centers of excellence to train healthcare professionals in precision medicine.

"Paired with IHLAD's innovation, population health, and future clinical offerings committed to advancing human longevity, the launch of AD-Omics is a significant milestone in our mission to make these groundbreaking advancements accessible to patients across the Middle East," IHLAD CEO Nicole Sirotin said in a statement.

"By partnering with IHLAD on AD-Omics, we are not only expanding our footprint into the Middle East but also ensuring that our innovations are utilized to their fullest potential to transform lives," Singleron CEO Nan Fang said in a statement.