Sequencing.com Raises $5M in Private Funding

Nov 09, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Sequencing.com said on Tuesday that it has raised $5 million in venture capital financing.

The financing was led by Lerer Hippeau and included Red Sea Ventures, Global Founders Capital, XRC Labs, Correlation Ventures, Red Antler, Mucker Capital, and Gaingels.

Sequencing.com was founded in 2016 as a direct-to-consumer marketplace for genomic data analysis and management tools, as well as a provider of DNA data storage. With the new funding, the Los Angeles-based company said it will expand its offerings, including adding a 30X whole-genome sequencing service.

"Within the next five years, we expect that between 100 million and 2 billion human genomes will be sequenced," Sequencing.com Founder and CEO Brandon Colby said in a statement. "This capital raise allows us to rapidly expand our unique solutions that unlock the true value of genetic data and directly empower the individual."

