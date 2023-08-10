Logo

SEC Investigating Illumina Over Grail Acquisition

Aug 11, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Illumina disclosed on Thursday after the close of the market that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the firm over its $8 billion acquisition of Grail.

In its quarterly filing with the SEC, San Diego-based Illumina said that it received a letter last month informing it of the investigation and a request for "documents and communications primarily related to Illumina's acquisition of Grail and certain statements and disclosures concerning Grail, its products, and its acquisition, and related to the conduct and compensation of certain members of Illumina and Grail management, among other things."

How long the investigation has been active isn't clear. Illumina declined to provide additional comment. The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Illumina said it is cooperating with the SEC.

The investigation is the latest headache for the firm triggered by its decision to close the deal in 2021, despite opposition from competition regulators in both the US and Europe. Last month, the European Commission handed down a fine of €432 million ($471 million) for gun-jumping. The Grail acquisition also led to a battle for seats on the board of directors, led by activist investor Carl Icahn, which ousted ex-Chairman John Thompson and likely spurred the departure of former CEO Francis deSouza.

Illumina reported Wednesday afternoon that its second quarter revenues were flat year over year as the company slashed 2023 revenue and earnings per share guidance in the face of a difficult rollout of its new NovaSeq X high-throughput sequencer.

Filed under

Sequencing
Business News
Illumina
SEC
SEC filing
Grail
mergers & acquisitions
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

'Noise' of Low-Expression Genes May Be Even Lower Than Thought

A Science Advances study of constitutively active genes in fission yeast finds their lowest mRNA expression could be sub-Poissonian.

Complex Reassortment, Movement of Swine Influenza A in Cambodia Analyzed

In PNAS, an international team of researchers analyzes swine flu samples collected from pigs in Cambodia.

Overexpression of Hmga1 May Prevent Bone Loss, Study Finds

A study in the FASEB Journal finds that overexpression of Hmga1 appears to prevent bone loss in an animal model of post-menopausal osteoporosis.

Study Finds Shared Genetic Contributors to Insomnia, Sepsis

A new Mendelian randomization study in JAMA Psychiatry suggests genetically predicted insomnia coincides with increased sepsis risk, particularly in women.