S2 Genomics Strikes Distribution Deal for Sample Prep System With Proteigene in France

Sep 21, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — S2 Genomics said on Wednesday that it has signed a distribution agreement for its Singulator 100 tissue dissociation instrument in France with Proteigene.

The Singulator 100 system is designed for the isolation of single cells or nuclei from solid tissue samples for single-cell genomic and cell biology applications. Under the terms of the deal, Saint-Marcel, France-based Proteigene will promote, distribute, and support the instrument and related products in France.

Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

Earlier this month, Livermore, California-based S2 inked a distribution pact for the system in Scandinavia. Proteigene recently signed on as the exclusive distributor in France of Purigen Biosystems' Ionic Purification System for nucleic acid extraction.

