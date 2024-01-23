S2 Genomics Raises $16M in Series A Funding

NEW YORK – Single-cell sample preparation firm S2 Genomics said on Tuesday that it has raised $16 million in Series A funding from BroadOak Capital Partners and Research Corporation Technologies.

The funding will help Livermore, California-based S2 Genomics accelerate the commercial adoption of its benchtop Singulator platform, which enables the preparation of single-cell or -nuclei suspensions from solid tissues, the company said.

Launched in 2020, the Singulator platform comprises a benchtop instrument, single-use consumables, and more than 80 validated protocols for single-cell or single-nuclei sample preparation for different tissue types.

The company has previously inked a series of distribution agreements for Singulator, including in Asia-Pacific and Europe.