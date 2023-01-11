Logo

S2 Genomics Inks Distribution Pact With Bonsai Lab Covering Spain, Portugal

Jan 11, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — S2 Genomics said Wednesday that it has signed an agreement for the distribution of its Singulator 100 and Singulator 200 tissue dissociation systems with Bonsai Lab in Spain and Portugal.

The automated systems are designed to isolate single cells or nuclei from solid tissue samples for single-cell genomic and cell biology applications. Under the terms of the deal, Madrid-based Bonsai Lab will offer the systems in the two countries. Additional terms were not disclosed.

"The strategic partnership with Bonsai Lab continues to expand our growing network of strategic partners to create a value-added global supply chain for our single-cell customers," S2 Genomics CEO Stevan Jovanovich said in a statement.

Among the distribution partners S2 Genomics has signed on recently are Proteigene for France and Techtum Lab for Scandinavia.

