S2 Genomics Inks Deal for Distribution of Sample Prep System in Scandinavia

NEW YORK — S2 Genomics said on Tuesday that has signed an agreement for the distribution of its Singulator 100 tissue dissociation instrument in Scandinavia with Techtum Lab, a Swedish supplier of clinical and research laboratory products.

The Singulator 100 system is designed for the isolation of single cells or nuclei from solid tissue samples for single-cell genomic and cell biology applications. Under the terms of the deal, Techtum will offer the instrument in Norway, Finland, Denmark, and Sweden. Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

"The strategic partnership with Techtum is in line with our goal to accelerate our growing global network of strategic partners," Ravi Vinayak, VP of global channel sales at S2, said in a statement.

Last week, Livermore, California-based S2 said that it had signed on Eisenberg Bros. as a distributor for the Singulator 100 system in Israel. The company also recently struck a deal to market the system with Applied Cells' MARS cell preparation and isolation technologies.