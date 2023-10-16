Revvity, Element Biosciences Collaborating to Improve NGS Workflow

NEW YORK – Revvity and Element Biosciences said on Monday that they are collaborating on improving next-generation sequencing research workflows.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The companies said neonatal research applications have been identified as a focus area, and the goal is to meet different laboratory needs with "turn-key solutions or modular components."

Under the partnership, Waltham, Massachusetts-based Revvity, formerly associated with PerkinElmer, and San Diego-based Element will codevelop NGS workflows involving Element's Aviti sequencing system and products from Revvity such as sample collection devices, automated nucleic acid extraction instruments, liquid handlers, library prep kits, and sample quality control instruments.

The companies said they plan to make the combined solution available to customers interested in the full workflow or parts of it. Revvity Omics also recently adopted the Aviti platform for its global service business.

Element previously partnered with other companies to integrate NGS workflow components, including Agilent Technologies, New England Biolabs, Qiagen, Roche, Watchmaker Genomics, Dovetail Geonomics, Jumpcode Genomics, 10x Genomics, Fabric Genomics, Sentieon, Google, and Genoox.