RevoluGen, Tecan Ink Deal for Automated High Molecular Weight DNA Extraction Tech

Nov 11, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – UK genomics company RevoluGen said on Friday that it has inked an agreement with Tecan for the manufacturing and supply of Tecan’s 96-well filter plates to be used in RevoluGen’s Fire Monkey high molecular weight (HMW)-DNA extraction kits. 

The proprietary Fire Monkey DNA extraction technology is optimized for use on Tecan’s benchtop Resolvex A200 positive pressure automation robot, RevoluGen said, speeding up and simplifying the workflow for high throughput of both short- and long-read DNA sequencing applications.

This agreement marks the final step before the commercial launch of the automated Fire Monkey HMW-DNA extraction workflow for high-throughput applications, which is slated to be released in early 2023, the company said.

Derived from a spin column-based protocol to extract HMW-DNA, RevoluGen’s Fire Monkey DNA extraction technology uses high gravity force but does not break down long and fragile DNA molecules as much as standard spin column technologies, the company claimed. The method yields DNA fragments of 100 kb in average length.

"Our validated Fire Monkey process for automated HMW-DNA extraction will further lower the overall cost of multiplexed sequencing and accelerate the uptake of sequencing in many high-volume dependent applications," Georgios Patsos, inventor of the Fire Monkey technology and CSO at RevoluGen, said in a statement.

