RevoluGen Inks Distribution Pact for High Molecular Weight DNA Extraction Products in Thailand

Dec 16, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — RevoluGen said on Friday that it has signed a nonexclusive agreement for the distribution of its Fire Monkey high molecular weight (HMW) DNA extraction products in Thailand with BioEntist.

Fire Monkey is a spin column-based kit that extracts and purifies HMW DNA from bacterial and animal cells, according to UK-based RevoluGen.

Under the terms of the deal, Bangkok-based BioEntist has the rights to promote, market, and sell Fire Monkey products to its molecular biology users in Thailand. Additional terms were not disclosed.

In late 2020, RevoluGen struck a distribution pact for its Fire Monkey/Fire Flower HMW-DNA extraction and purification product in Taiwan with Welgene. It also has a global distribution arrangement for the product with Merck KGaA.

