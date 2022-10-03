Logo

Rady Children's, PlumCare RWE Partner to Expand WGS-Based Newborn Screening Program to Greece

Oct 03, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine, a research institute embedded within Rady Children's Hospital and Health Center, said on Monday that it has teamed up with healthcare data company PlumCare RWE to expand its whole-genome sequencing-based newborn screening program to Greece.

Under the collaboration, Rady Children's and PlumCare will establish the first international site for BeginNGS, a pilot program to screen newborns for hundreds of genetic diseases with known treatment options using rapid whole-genome sequencing (rWGS), in Greece.

Working with the Greek National Public Health Organization, PlumCare said it plans to recruit at least 1,000 families at academic sites, such as the EKPA-Alexandra Hospital in Athens, AUTH-Papageorgiou Hospital in Thessaloniki, and the University of Thessaly-University Hospital in Larissa.

As with the program in the US, BeginNGS Greece will collect blood spot samples at birth for rWGS analysis that covers approximately 400 early-onset and actionable genetic conditions. BeginNGS will not replace current biochemical newborn screening but is designed to complement the newborn screening processes and infrastructure that are already in place, the collaborators said.

"This is an important initiative that we fully support because it brings actionable treatments for individuals to improve outcomes for our children, delivers the latest translational medical science to Greek families, and it places Greece in a foundational position to further newborn genomic screening," said Theoklis Zaoutis, president of the National Public Health Organization in Greece, in a statement.

Filed under

Sequencing
Clinical Sequencing
Molecular Diagnostics
North America
Europe
whole-genome sequencing
newborn screening
rare disease
Rady Children's Hospital
Breaking News
The Scan

Genetic Tests Lead to Potential Prognostic Variants in Dutch Children With Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Researchers in Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine found that the presence of pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants was linked to increased risk of death and poorer outcomes in children with pediatric dilated cardiomyopathy.

Fragile X Syndrome Mutations Found With Comprehensive Testing Method

Researchers in Clinical Chemistry found fragile X syndrome expansions and other FMR1 mutations with ties to the intellectual disability condition using a long-range PCR and long-read sequencing approach.

Team Presents Strategy for Speedy Species Detection in Metagenomic Sequence Data

A computational approach presented in PLOS Computational Biology produced fewer false-positive species identifications in simulated and authentic metagenomic sequences.

Genetic Risk Factors for Hypertension Can Help Identify Those at Risk for Cardiovascular Disease

Genetically predicted high blood pressure risk is also associated with increased cardiovascular disease risk, a new JAMA Cardiology study says.