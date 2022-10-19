Logo

ProPhase Labs Subsidiary, G42 Healthcare Enter Strategic Collaboration for Genomics

Oct 19, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — ProPhase Labs said on Wednesday that its subsidiary ProPhase Precision Medicine, which owns Nebula Genomics, has signed a strategic collaboration with Abu Dhabi-based health tech firm G42 Healthcare for genomic sequencing and other areas.

Under the terms of a memorandum of understanding, ProPhase Precision Medicine and G42 will explore collaborations in areas including genome sequencing, artificial intelligence, genomic data sharing, and the establishment of an advanced sequencing facility in the US.

Additional terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

"G42 Healthcare is an enabler of the world's largest and most comprehensive population genomics initiative, the Emirati Genome Program, which aims to move the traditional ecosystem from sick care to preventive healthcare for [United Arab Emirates] citizens, making G42 Healthcare an ideal strategic relationship for ProPhase as we look to bolster our next-generation sequencing capabilities and build our new state-of-the-art genomic sequencing facility," ProPhase Lab CEO Ted Karkus said in a statement.

"We are confident that this partnership with ProPhase will deliver comprehensive genome data, biological insights, and healthcare outcomes for better personalized and preventive healthcare delivery," said Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare, in a statement.

This summer, Garden City, New York-based ProPhase Labs reported a more than threefold increase in second quarter revenues amid greater demand for its diagnostic services.

Filed under

Sequencing
Business News
collaboration
genomics
North America
Middle East
Breaking News
The Scan

Trio Exomes Used to Detect De Novo Variants in Inborn Errors of Immunity

Researchers tracked down 14 potentially diagnostic rare variants with retrospective exome sequencing on parent-child trios for 123 suspected inborn errors of immunity in a new eLife paper.

Hematological Neoplasm Cytogenetics Profiled With Optical Genome Mapping

Investigators evaluated and clinically validated optical genome mapping methods for profiling cytogenetic features in dozens of hematological malignancies in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics.

RNA 'Phenocopy' Signatures Provide Targeted Treatment Response Clues in Cancer

After uncovering gene expression patterns resembling those found in samples with mutated cancer drivers, investigators in npj Genomic Medicine linked the phenocopy signatures to treatment response.

Study Points to Colorectal Cancer Risk Gene, 'Super Enhancer' Influenced by Inflammation

A research team reporting in Nature Communications has linked colon cancer growth to amped-up activity by the PDZK1IP1 gene that is regulated by inflammation-responsive super enhancers.