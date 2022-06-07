Parse Biosciences Strikes South Korean Distribution Deal

NEW YORK — Parse Biosciences said on Monday that it has signed an agreement to commercialize its single-cell RNA sequencing kits in South Korea with Seoul-based Molecular Diagnostics Korea.

According to Parse, the deal covers its Evercode Whole Transcriptome products, as well as its Cell Fixation and Nuclei Fixation kits. Financial and other terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

Seattle-based Parse, which raised $41.5 million in a Series B financing earlier this year, has taken steps in recent months to expand both its product offerings and its global presence, recently launching a 1 million cell whole-transcriptome kit and a "mini" 10,000-cell kit and forming product distribution alliances covering Southeast Asia and Oceania.