Parse Biosciences Signs Japan Distribution Deal With Scrum

Apr 03, 2025 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Parse Biosciences said Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with Tokyo-based Scrum for the distribution of its single-cell sequencing products in Japan.

According to Seattle-based Parse, the deal covers its full line of single-cell sequencing offerings including its Evercode Whole Transcriptome RNA sequencing kit, CRISPR Detect kit for single-cell pooled CRISPR screens, and Trailmaker cloud computing platform for single-cell analysis.

Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

The deal with Scrum marks the latest in a series of distribution pacts Parse has signed recently. In mid-2024, the company signed on Prisma Biotech to market its products in Taiwan and nearby regions. It has inked similar agreements covering South America, Israel, and South Korea in recent years.

