Parse Biosciences, Integra Biosciences Ink Single-Cell Sequencing Tech Pact

NEW YORK — Parse Biosciences said Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to combine certain of its Evercode single-cell sequencing protocols with Integra Biosciences' Assist Plus liquid-handling robot.

Parse develops products based on split-pool ligation-based transcriptome sequencing, a single-cell RNA sequencing technology that chemically fixes and immobilizes cells.

Under the terms of the deal, Evercode Whole Transcriptome kits will be integrated into the Assist Plus pipetting workflow. Seattle-based Parse will also sell a product that bundles Evercode single-cell reagents and an application-enabled Assist Plus instrument, with both companies' sales and service teams offering customer support.

Parse Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer Charlie Roco said in a statement that the arrangement may be expanded to include additional products. Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

Last month, Parse acquired Scottish scRNA-seq data analysis firm Biomage. About a year ago, Zizers, Switzerland-based Integra acquired sample prep automation company Miroculus.