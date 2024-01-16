Parse Biosciences Acquires RNA-seq Data-Analysis Firm Biomage

NEW YORK — Parse Biosciences said on Tuesday that it has acquired Biomage, a privately held developer of software for single-cell RNA (scRNA) sequencing data analysis.

Parse said that it will bring on all of Glasgow, Scotland-based Biomage's staff following the acquisition. Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Parse was spun out of the University of Washington to commercialize split-pool ligation-based transcriptome sequencing, a scRNA-seq technology that chemically fixes and immobilizes cells. The Seattle-based company's offerings now include Evercode Whole Transcriptome for scRNA sequencing and Evercode TCR for T-cell receptor profiling.

Parse said that the acquisition will enable it to incorporate Biomage's data analysis software, including its Cellenics cloud-based platform for scRNA-seq data, into its Evercode combinatorial barcoding technology.

"Integrating the software into Parse's portfolio of offerings will give our customers access to rich, dynamic exploration of single-cell data in a shorter amount of time than anything currently available," Parse Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer Charles Roco said in a statement.

Last month, Parse — formerly Split Biosciences — raised $50 million through a Series C financing round and a debt facility, which it said it would use to expand and scale to meet increasing demand for its technology.