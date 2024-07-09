Paragon Genomics, Biosecure ID Partner to Distribute Targeted NGS Assay in UK, Ireland

NEW YORK – Next-generation sequencing assay company Paragon Genomics said Tuesday that it has signed a distribution deal with Biosecure ID in the UK and Ireland.

As part of the collaboration, Biosecure ID will help market and distribute Paragon's CleanPlex targeted NGS assays for research and diagnostic testing in areas such as infectious disease, precision oncology, and inherited disorders.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

"We look forward to working with the experienced genomics industry experts at Biosecure ID to increase the availability of CleanPlex products and services in Britain and Ireland and further our mission of advancing precision medicine," Paragon CEO Tao Chen said in a statement.

Fremont, California-based Paragon said it has previously signed partnerships with distributors to make its products available in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Africa, Panama, and Serbia.