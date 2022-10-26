Pacific Biosciences Reveals Follow-up Sequencer to Sequel II, Timeline for Short-Read Platform

LOS ANGELES — Pacific Biosciences has launched a successor to its Sequel II long-read sequencing instrument, called Revio, that promises higher throughput at lower cost. It also released a timeline for the commercialization of its new short-read sequencing-by-hybridization platform, named Onso.

Touting a large increase in the density of key technical components, the firm claimed the Revio will soon be able to sequence a human genome at 30X coverage for about $1,000 in sequencing reagent costs.

At a launch party Tuesday night in connection with the American Society of Human Genetics annual meeting, PacBio made Revio the warm-up act for Grammy-winning pop band Maroon 5.

The new instrument will carry over PacBio's HiFi protocol, which distills circular reads to reach accuracy of 99.9 percent. Where it outpaces the Sequel II is in throughput. Improvements to the process by which PacBio manufactures zero-mode waveguides (ZMWs), the nanotechnology features that enable its single-molecule, real-time sequencing method, have led to a threefold increase in density. Each SMRT cell will have approximately 25 million ZMWs, up from 8 million. With each Revio able to run four flow cells independently, that means customers can sequence 1,300 whole genomes at 30X coverage for less than $1,000 each.

With the addition of onboard Nvidia graphics processing units to handle the gush of HiFi data, run times on the new instrument will also be shorter, approximately 24 hours, down from about 30 hours. Technicians can also load libraries during the middle of a run, reducing instrument downtime. Overall, PacBio claims a fifteenfold increase in throughput.

PacBio is accepting orders for Revio now and intends to deliver the first instruments, listed at $779,000, in the first quarter of next year. Customers who recently purchased a Sequel II or IIe will be offered special upgrade packages, according to Mark Van Oene, PacBio's chief operating officer.

The company hopes Revio will be loved by the human genetics research community. "It's becoming the biggest market opportunity," for the firm, Van Oene said in an interview prior to the launch. He added that ASHG is "the biggest conference for what PacBio's doing today."

Revio could open up several new sequencing applications for long reads, including rapid sequencing of critically ill newborns and their parents, according to Tomi Pastinen, director of Children's Mercy Hospital's Genomic Medicine Center. The hospital has partnered with PacBio on long-read sequencing for several years. While he's "certainly interested" in the instrument, Pastinen said, his lab has not yet decided to submit a purchase order to replace their Sequel IIe fleet.

"It looks like one would be able to do more real-time patient genomics," he said. "The throughput and lower cost would enable those studies much better than the Sequel IIe would."

HiFi sequencing has driven a boom in long-read sequencing on PacBio instruments over the last several years, and it has proved invaluable for assembling higher-quality, more contiguous genomes. It is the data type of choice for the Human Pangenome Reference Project, and the National Institutes of Health's All of Us research program is processing thousands of genomes using HiFi reads.

Van Oene noted that the All of Us program has determined that lower coverage — about 8X to 10X — is sufficient for what they're doing. "For a lot of population genomics or research applications, you can choose the depth of coverage you want," he said. "It's not always going to be 30X." A lower-coverage HiFi-based genome, which also includes methylation calls, could approach the cost of a 30X short-read genome. Coupled with the new throughput capabilities, that could unlock more of the population sequencing market for long reads.

PacBio is eschewing an early-access program for Revio. "The system is mature enough that we're likely to go through beta testing and get some feedback and go straight into a full commercial launch," Van Oene said, adding that data quality from the instrument is "at least equivalent to what we're getting off the Sequel IIe."

Meanwhile, the Onso short-read platform is about to undergo beta testing at the Broad Institute, Corteva Agriscience — a company PacBio partnered with earlier this year to develop new workflows — and Weill Cornell Medicine before starting to ship commercially in the first half of 2023.

Following the announcement of the Revio and Onso platforms, PacBio said it is withdrawing all prior financial guidance and will provide more information during its third quarter earnings call on Nov. 7. The firm had lowered its full-year revenue guidance this summer in response to weak sales in Europe and China.

Whether launch event attendees had primarily come to see the instrument or the band varied by the individual, but both played to a packed house. "It used to be at this meeting that people were trying to sign up for Illumina events," said Onuralp Soylemez, a rare disease researcher at Brigham and Women's Hospital, who listed Maroon 5 as his favorite band. "Now PacBio becomes the popular one."

This story includes additional reporting by Huanjia Zhang.