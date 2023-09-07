Pacific Biosciences Partners With Lab Automation Firms on Sample Prep

NEW YORK – Pacific Biosciences said on Thursday that it has collaborated with multiple lab automation firms to develop protocols for sample preparation for its long-read sequencers.

Automated library prep protocols are now available for the Hamilton Microlab NGS Star, Integra Biosciences Miro Canvas, Revvity Sciclone G3 NGSx, and Tecan DreamPrep NGS Compact systems. Automation for loading libraries onto PacBio's Revio sequencing plate is also available on the Hamilton NGS STAR and Tecan DreamPrep NGS Compact systems.

"These automated library preparation solutions are designed to help our customers reduce costs, achieve consistent results, and increase sequencing throughput," PacBio Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Eidel said in a statement. "Combined with our new Nanobind HT DNA extraction workflows, customers will have true end-to-end automated workflows from sample to sequencing on PacBio HiFi long-read sequencing systems that will enable customers to easily scale to thousands of genomes per year."

The collaboration is part of PacBio Compatible, a program from the Menlo Park, California-based sequencing technology firm launched earlier this year to validate ancillary products.

The automation firms join Agilent Technologies, 10x Genomics, Qiagen, Google Health, Twist Bioscience, Jumpcode Genomics, and Nvidia, among others in the network.

Previously, Hamilton and PacBio partnered to automate the workflow for PacBio's Circulomics high-molecular weight DNA extraction kit on the Hamilton Nimbus Presto.

Revvity Senior VP of Diagnostics Yves Dubaquie noted that the firm is working on validating the SMRTbell Prep Kit 3.0.