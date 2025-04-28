Pacific Biosciences Licenses DNA Methylation Detection Tech from Chinese University of Hong Kong

NEW YORK – Pacific Biosciences said Monday that it has licensed DNA methylation detection methods developed by researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) and the Centre for Novostics, an affiliate of CUHK, to enable 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC), hemimethylated 5-methylcytosine (5mC), and N6-methyladenine (6mA) profiling in standard HiFi sequencing runs.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Through the licensing agreement, PacBio will utilize the methods developed by CUHK professor Dennis Lo and colleagues to improve the detection of epigenetic signatures — including 5hmC, hemimethylated 5mC, and 6mA — in native DNA.

The company said it plans to bring these capabilities to its Revio and Vega systems through a future software update as part of standard HiFi whole-genome sequencing workflows.

The newly licensed technology includes an enhanced AI deep learning framework named Holistic Kinetic Model 2 (HK2), which promises to significantly improve the accuracy of 5mC and 6mA detection and to introduce native 5hmC calling in single molecules, a first for HiFi sequencing.

HK2 will also allow for strand-specific 5mC analysis, PacBio said, enabling the study of hemimethylated 5mC, an emerging epigenetic signal.

"With the improvements enabled by HK2, methylation calling with PacBio HiFi sequencing is poised to set a new standard for accuracy in the industry, surpassing other available technologies,” Lo said in a statement.

CUHK, together with Hong Kong-based biotechnology company Take2 Technologies, developed a method for 5mC detection in 2021 using HiFi sequencing. PacBio introduced on-instrument 5mC detection in April 2022 and extended support to 6mA detection in December 2024 for Fiber-seq chromatin architecture studies.

PacBio said Children's Mercy Kansas City has been using HiFi sequencing to generate methylation calls in a clinical setting. GeneDx is also leveraging this capability to explore the diagnostic potential of epigenetic signals in neonatal care​.

PacBio's licensing agreement with CUHK comes after CUHK and Take2 sued PacBio in 2023 for patent infringement of methods for calling methylated DNA bases developed by Lo's team. It was not immediately clear whether the licensing agreement will help end the lawsuit.