Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Fabric Genomics to Jointly Develop WGS Clinical Analysis Software

NEW YORK – Oxford Nanopore Technologies and Fabric Genomics said on Tuesday that they are collaborating to develop a scalable software solution to enable end-to-end analysis of nanopore whole-genome sequencing data and clinical reporting of the results.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the partnership, the companies will codevelop an analysis and clinical reporting platform that will be commercially available for CLIA and CAP labs. It will integrate Oxford Nanopore’s Epi2Me software with Fabric’s "software-as-a-service" platform.

The platform will also be powered by Fabric Gem, an artificial intelligence algorithm that can help analyze thousands of structural variants and potentially pathogenic mutations to establish a short list of variants of interest, the collaborators said.

In addition, clinicians and healthcare providers will be connected to Fabric’s network of clinical geneticists, who can help interpret their datasets.

According to the companies, the initial focus of the partnership will be on the use of nanopore sequencing in neonatal and pediatric intensive care units to support rapid disease diagnostics.

At a later stage, the collaboration plans to develop additional "push-button solutions" for late-onset genetic conditions including cancer and cardiovascular disease.

The companies said the new platform, which is currently available to a limited number of customers, will be "widely available" in Q1 2024.