Oxford Nanopore Technologies, BugSeq Partner to Develop Automated Pathogen Analysis Workflow

NEW YORK – Oxford Nanopore Technologies said Friday that it has inked a partnership with infectious disease bioinformatics firm BugSeq to develop automated analysis solutions for rapid pathogen identification and antimicrobial resistance.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the collaboration, the companies will develop a "seamless end-to-end solution" for pathogen analysis, by integrating nanopore sequencing with BugSeq's cloud-accelerated software-as-a-service platform.

The combined technologies will enable recovery of complete microbial genomes and plasmids, antimicrobial resistance prediction, and metagenomic analysis capable of detecting any pathogens within a sample, Oxford Nanopore said.

"We are excited to partner with BugSeq to bring forth innovative, user-friendly solutions that address the evolving needs of microbiology labs," Oxford Nanopore CEO Gordon Sanghera said in a statement. "Together, we aim to empower labs with the tools and capabilities needed to accelerate the identification of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance, ultimately enhancing public health outcomes."