Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Bio-Techne Partner to Develop Carrier Screening Assay

NEW YORK – Oxford Nanopore Technologies and Bio-Techne said on Thursday that they have forged a collaboration to develop an integrated sequencing workflow for carrier screening.

The project will combine long-range PCR technology from Bio-Techne's Asuragen brand with Oxford Nanopore's sequencing capabilities. The companies plan to develop an integrated wet- and dry-lab kit for genotyping 11 genes essential for carrier screening, which will be configured modularly to accommodate multiple use cases, Oxford Nanopore said.

"As clinical labs face increased demand for more informative and equitable carrier screening tests, we look forward to being a trusted partner to help laboratories implement scalable assays for these and other variants by leveraging the best of AmplideX PCR and nanopore-based sequencing," Kim Kelderman, president of Bio-Techne's genomics and diagnostics segment, said in a statement.

"We are really pleased to be working with Asuragen to develop more robust, reliable and accessible options for reproductive health and carrier screening," Oxford Nanopore CEO Gordon Sanghera said in a statement.