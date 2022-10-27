Logo

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, 10x Genomics Partner for Single-Cell, Spatial RNA-seq

Oct 27, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Oxford Nanopore Technologies said on Thursday that it has teamed up with 10x Genomics to develop workflows for single-cell and spatial full-length transcriptome sequencing.

Under the collaboration, Oxford Nanopore's PromethIon sequencers, flow cells, and kits have been added to the 10x Genomics Compatible Partner Program. In addition, Oxford Nanopore has released a nanopore-only single-cell sequencing protocol. "Both parties believe this will enable a streamlined customer experience and highlight the compelling utility of nanopore-based sequencing in conjunction with 10x Genomics workflows," according to Oxford Nanopore.

"We're excited to welcome Oxford Nanopore to the 10x Compatible Partner Program and to validate our leading Chromium single-cell and Visium spatial portfolio for use on PromethIon devices," Edwin Hauw, VP of marketing at 10x Genomics, said in a statement. "This collaboration enables high-throughput sequencing of full-length single-cell and spatial libraries, helping researchers explore biology in new ways by obtaining alternative transcript isoform expression with single-cell and spatial resolution."

On its website, 10x Genomics already lists products from other sequencing vendors that are compatible with its products, including platforms from Illumina, Pacific Biosciences, and Element Biosciences.

