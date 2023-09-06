Oxford Nanopore H1 Revenues Fall on COVID Testing Decline While Research Tools Show Strong Growth

NEW YORK – Oxford Nanopore Technologies reported on Wednesday morning that its revenues for the first half of 2023 declined 30 percent year over year as COVID testing dried up. Revenues from life science research tools (LSRT) grew 22 percent, meanwhile, and 16 percent on a constant currency basis, in line with expectations announced in July.

For the six months ended June 30, the UK nanopore sequencing firm booked £86.0 million ($107.9 million) in revenues, all from LSRT, compared to £122.3 million in H1 2022, which included £70.6 million from LSRT and £51.8 million from a COVID testing contract with the UK's Department of Health and Social Care.

LSRT revenue growth was primarily driven by new customers, Oxford Nanopore said, and was partially offset by a £9.9 million decline in COVID sequencing and a £900,000 decrease in revenue from the Emirati Genome Program (EGP), the company’s largest customer.

Excluding revenues from COVID sequencing and the EGP, Oxford Nanopore’s so-called underlying LSRT revenues totaled £75.6 million, up 53 percent year over year, or 46 percent on a constant currency basis, from £49.4 million in H1 2022.

At a regional level, LSRT revenues in the Americas were £32.8 million, representing 41 percent growth from £23.3 million in 2022. LSRT revenues in Asia-Pacific were £17.6 million, up 6 percent year over year from £16.6 million. LSRT revenues in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa were £35.6 million, a 16 percent increase from £30.6 million in the prior-year period.

The firm's H1 R&D spending rose 69 percent to £48.2 million from £28.6 million in H1 of 2022. Its SG&A spending grew 5 percent to £76.1 million from £72.3 million.

Oxford Nanopore's H1 net loss swelled to £75.4 million, or £.08 per share, compared to a net loss of £25.9 million, or £.04 per share, in H1 2022.

The company ended the first half of the year with £334.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as well as £149.8 million in other liquid investments.

For full-year 2023, Oxford Nanopore now expects LSRT revenues to grow between 18 percent and 25 percent on a constant currency basis. Previously, the company had said it expected LSRT revenues to grow 16 percent to 30 percent.

In Wednesday afternoon trading on the London Stock Exchange, Oxford Nanopore shares were down more than 5 percent to £218.9.