One Codex, 4bases Ink Collaboration for Clinical Microbiome Analysis Solutions

NEW YORK – Next-generation sequencing data analysis platform company One Codex said on Thursday that it has formed a partnership with Swiss clinical product manufacturer 4bases to bring sample-to-report microbiome analysis solutions to clinicians in the EU.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

According to One Codex, the collaboration will integrate its cloud-based SaaS platform, designed for the identification of bacteria, viruses, protists, and fungi, with 4bases' clinically validated microbial analysis panels using short- and long-read sequencing.

The integrated solution will be validated to CE-IVD standards, "ensuring compliance and enabling clinicians to utilize microbiome analysis in their patient care routines," One Codex said.