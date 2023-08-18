Logo

NgeneBio Partners With MGI Tech on Precision Cancer Diagnostics

Aug 18, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – South Korean next-generation sequencing-based diagnostic firm NGeneBio said on Friday that it has entered a collaboration agreement with Chinese sequencing platform company MGI Tech to expand the commercial access of NGeneBio's cancer testing products.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the partnership, Seoul-based NGeneBio said it will combine its NGS-based precision cancer diagnostic tests with MGI’s DNBSeq-G99 sequencer. The two companies will also "strengthen their competitiveness in the precision medical field" through joint marketing and global distribution collaboration, it said.

"Through cooperation with MGI, which has an extensive distribution network, NGeneBio expects to expand its overseas market in earnest by packaging NGS sequencing equipment with NGeneBio's diagnostic reagents and analysis software," NGeneBio said in a statement.

