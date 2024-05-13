New Biosecure Act Draft Proposes 2032 Deadline to Cease Activities with BGI, MGI, Affiliates

NEW YORK – Lawmakers have revised the proposed Biosecure Act to extend the separation deadline between certain US clients and the so-called "biotechnology companies of concern," including China's BGI Group and MGI Tech, and the latter's US subsidiary Complete Genomics.

The updated draft was introduced on Friday by US Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., and Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, and added new language that extends the deadline for existing clients to break ties with the China-related companies listed in the bill to 2032.

Originally introduced in January, the Biosecure Act aims to ban federally funded medical providers from using products manufactured or services provided by the so-called "foreign adversary biotech companies of concern." The initial draft included BGI Group, its affiliate MGI Tech, MGI subsidiary Complete Genomics, and WuXi AppTec.

WuXi Biologics has also been added to the new version of the bill.

In addition, the updated legislation stipulates that the government would be required to review and update the list of companies of concern at least yearly. It also noted that contracts with the new companies added to the list would have to terminate within five years.

"Complete Genomics is encouraged that policymakers understand the detrimental impacts to the US biotech supply chain — and how the legislation would jeopardize the drug supply for millions of American patients," a spokesperson from Complete Genomics wrote in an email. "That said, Complete Genomics should be removed from the legislation entirely, because it does not have access to, collect, or maintain any personal DNA data."

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability said in a statement that it would markup the bill on Wednesday.

Illumina, BGI Group, and Complete Genomics have separately lobbied on the Biosecure Act, according to disclosure reports.