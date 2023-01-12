Microbiome Research Firm Biohm Raises $7.5M in Private Round

NEW YORK — Microbiome research firm Biohm said on Thursday that it has raised $7.5 million in an oversubscribed financing round.

The round was led by VTC Ventures with participation from Felton Group, Jobs Ohio Growth Capital Fund, Aztec Capital Management, Cleveland Life Science Advisors, Valley Growth Ventures, and Jump Start, among other investors.

Biohm offers a range of direct-to-consumer products including probiotic supplements and a test kit for analyzing bacterial and fungal DNA in self-collected fecal samples. The Cleveland, Ohio-based firm also partners with other businesses to use its microbiome data and bioinformatics technology and expertise in product development.

In early 2018, Biohm also kicked off a study investigating the link between autism and the gut microbiome.

"This raise will allow us to further develop our [artificial intelligence] technologies, removing the guess work in our targeted formulation process," Biohm President Sam Schatz said in a statement.