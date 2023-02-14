Logo

MGI Tech Reports Preliminary 2022 Results

Feb 14, 2023 | Huanjia Zhang

NEW YORK – Chinese next-generation sequencing instrumentation firm MGI Tech last month reported its preliminary, audited financial results for 2022 in a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

For full-year 2022, the company said it expects net profit attributable to shareholders to be between RMB 1.94 billion and RMB 2.02 billion ($284.2 million to $295.8 million as of Feb. 14), representing a more than 300 percent increase from that of 2021, which was RMB 483.6 million. The company did not report full-year revenues, but attributed the profit surge to a $325 million settlement payment received from Illumina, which ended the yearslong legal battle between the companies.

MGI Tech’s 2022 net profit excluding extraordinary profit and loss is expected to be between RMB 199.0 million and RMB 269.0 million, decreasing at least 45 percent from RMB 493.0 million in 2021.

MGI said the company invested about RMB 200 million more in R&D in 2022 than in 2021, continuing to enhance its product portfolio including sequencing instruments and lab automation equipment.

The company also said that its product sales structure has experienced a shift in 2022, due to waning demand for COVID-19 testing instruments and reagents.

MGI went public in September last year on the Shanghai Stock Exchange after receiving approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission in July.

The Scan

Neuromuscular Disease-Related CNVs Detected in Clinical Exome Analysis

A copy number-focused analysis of 4,800 clinical exomes in the European Journal of Human Genetics led to CNV-based diagnoses in 88 individuals with muscle, movement, or neuropathy-related conditions.

Study Explores FDA Approvals for Drugs With Uncertain Pivotal Trial Results

A review of drugs approved between 2018 and 2021 in JAMA Internal Medicine explores circumstances leading to accelerated approval despite null primary end points in pivotal trials.

Colorectal Cancer Gut Microbe Clues Bolstered by AI Approach

Using an artificial intelligence approach, researchers in Genome Biology search for more personalized gut microbial community markers in individuals with colorectal cancer.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Mutation Reversed in Human Cell Line, Mouse Model With Gene Editing

Researchers in Nature Medicine turn to an adenine base editor and precise single-guide RNA approach to correct a pathogenic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy mutation in the MYH7 gene.