Logo

MGI Tech Receives China NMPA Approval for DNBSeq-G99 Sequencer

Sep 11, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – MGI Tech said last week that its DNBSeq-G99 sequencer has been approved as a medical device by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

With the NMPA approval, the platform can now be used in clinical applications for DNA and RNA sequencing in China, "further augmenting the company’s competitiveness," according to a company filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange last Friday.

Launched in September 2022, DNBSeq-G99 is an ultra-high-speed, mid-to-low throughput sequencer with a run time of 12 hours for generating 150-base paired-end reads (PE150).

The NMPA approval follows previous medical device registrations of the platform in the EU, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, and the UK, MGI said.

Filed under

Sequencing
Business News
Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Clinical Sequencing
Next-Generation Sequencing
MGI Tech
Asia/Oceania
NMPA
Breaking News
The Scan

Positive Framing of Genetic Studies Can Spark Mistrust Among Underrepresented Groups

Researchers in Human Genetics and Genomics Advances report that how researchers describe genomic studies may alienate potential participants.

Small Study of Gene Editing to Treat Sickle Cell Disease

In a Novartis-sponsored study in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that a CRISPR-Cas9-based treatment targeting promoters of genes encoding fetal hemoglobin could reduce disease symptoms.

Gut Microbiome Changes Appear in Infants Before They Develop Eczema, Study Finds

Researchers report in mSystems that infants experienced an enrichment in Clostridium sensu stricto 1 and Finegoldia and a depletion of Bacteroides before developing eczema.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Specificity Enhanced With Stem Cell Editing

A study in Nature suggests epitope editing in donor stem cells prior to bone marrow transplants can stave off toxicity when targeting acute myeloid leukemia with immunotherapy.