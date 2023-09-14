Logo

MGI Tech Partners With Bio-Medical Science to Bring Sequencing Products to South Korea

Sep 14, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – MGI Tech said on Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korean life science tools distributor Bio-Medical Science (BMS) to bring its next-generation sequencing products to South Korea.

Under the agreement, the firms plan to collaborate to license, supply, manufacture, and distribute certain MGI Tech genetic sequencers and reagents in South Korea. BMS will provide these products, which will be "adapted to local needs" for genomic research and clinical diagnostics, according to the firms.

"This MOU marks a key milestone for the development of genomics in South Korea as we introduce localized, high-quality, and cost-effective solutions powered by our proprietary DNBSeq technology," Roy Tan, general manager of MGI Asia Pacific, said in a statement. "By joining forces with our partner BMS, MGI aims to facilitate more widespread adoption of genomics, multiomics, metagenomics, and related business locally in South Korea." 

Earlier this year, BMS and MGI partnered to establish a customer experience center in South Korea, "aiming to provide local customers with firsthand access to MGI's newer technologies and products," MGI said.

