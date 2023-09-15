Logo

MGI Tech, National Cancer Centre Singapore Partner to Study Asian-Prevalent Cancers

Sep 15, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – MGI Tech said on Friday that entered a research partnership with National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) to facilitate genomic profiling of Asian-prevalent cancers.

​​Under the partnership, MGI's DNBSeq-G400 sequencer will be used at NCCS' Cancer Discovery Hub (CDH) for RNA sequencing to help study certain Asian-prevalent cancers, such as head and neck, ovary, and breast cancers. In addition, DNBSeq will be included as part of Cancer Discovery Hub's molecular assay catalog to enable cancer researchers in Singapore, MGI said.

MGI did not provide additional details on what the company is contributing to the project. 

"[T]his collaboration will not only shed light on the mechanics and potential development of Asian-prevalent cancers, but also inform better ways of preventing, diagnosing, and treating these cancers," Jason Chan, Director of NCCS's Cancer Discovery Hub, said in a statement.

In addition, NCCS said it will join the DCS Lab Initiative, an MGI program aimed at facilitating large-scale multiomics laboratories with its products. Under the initiative, MGI will offer DNA sequencing and cellular and spatial omics products (DCS Lab products) combined with DNBSeq technology for a wide array of applications.

